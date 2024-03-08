Holderness Investments Co. Lowers Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Holderness Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 162,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 11,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

NYSE:LNC opened at $27.28 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $29.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 20.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Owen Ryan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

