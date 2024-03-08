Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $440.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Cowen from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Home Depot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Home Depot from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $364.75.

Shares of HD stock opened at $376.55 on Monday. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $385.10. The company has a market capitalization of $374.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $359.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 55.36%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HD. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.7% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 88,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,725,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in Home Depot by 8.0% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 119.8% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 96.3% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 72,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,056,000 after acquiring an additional 35,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,543,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $475,156,000 after acquiring an additional 92,354 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

