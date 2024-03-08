HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on HomeStreet from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on HomeStreet from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

HomeStreet stock opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $284.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.31. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). HomeStreet had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $45.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.73 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in HomeStreet by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in HomeStreet by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 2,222.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

