Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $1.85 to $4.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

HNST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Honest from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Honest in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $5.75 price objective for the company.

Shares of Honest stock opened at $3.93 on Thursday. Honest has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.17.

In other news, insider Jessica Warren sold 50,659 shares of Honest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $148,937.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 965,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,837,296.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Honest during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Honest in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honest by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,582,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after purchasing an additional 149,711 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honest in the fourth quarter valued at $663,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Honest in the fourth quarter valued at $434,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

