Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 810.83 ($10.29).

Several brokerages have issued reports on HWDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 670 ($8.50) to GBX 680 ($8.63) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 930 ($11.80) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Howden Joinery Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 865 ($10.98) price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of HWDN stock opened at GBX 865.80 ($10.99) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 795.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 743.21. Howden Joinery Group has a 12-month low of GBX 605 ($7.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 880.20 ($11.17). The firm has a market cap of £4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,429.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a GBX 16.20 ($0.21) dividend. This is a boost from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Howden Joinery Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,442.62%.

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

