HSBC Raises JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $39.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) had its target price increased by HSBC from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JD. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on JD.com from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.64.

Get JD.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JD

JD.com Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.00. JD.com has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $47.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. The company had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 2.22%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 122.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in JD.com by 468.8% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.