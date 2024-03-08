HSBC Trims Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Target Price to $8.50

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by HSBC from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Plug Power from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Plug Power from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Plug Power from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.20.

Plug Power stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.35. Plug Power has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 153.57% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The business had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 30.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

