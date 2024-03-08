Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.41

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$8.41 and last traded at C$8.38, with a volume of 461656 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.40.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 1.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of C$3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.97.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of C$819.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$710.46 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.8035892 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

