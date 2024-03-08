Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Hyatt Hotels from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.73.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

NYSE H opened at $156.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $159.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $547,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,664.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $547,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,664.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $8,418,333.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,201 shares of company stock worth $9,515,301 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in H. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 64.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,559,000 after buying an additional 66,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,256,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,367,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 157.8% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,456,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 33.3% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 903,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,815,000 after purchasing an additional 225,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 34.2% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

