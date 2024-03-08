iA Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 127,300 Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 127,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,719,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.5% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 25.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 1.6% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OZK stock opened at $43.94 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $52.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $407.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Bank OZK’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OZK shares. Raymond James upgraded Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

