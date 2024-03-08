iA Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,300 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CHKP opened at $158.41 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $117.18 and a 52 week high of $166.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.32.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

