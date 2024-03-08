iA Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 18,025 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,025 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,453,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,173,000 after purchasing an additional 937,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $70,174,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 220.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 540,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,950,000 after buying an additional 371,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $891,417,000 after buying an additional 365,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 64.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 779,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,445,000 after buying an additional 306,755 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $72.61 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $69.11 and a one year high of $106.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.48.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.61%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 90.04%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

