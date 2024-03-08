iA Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 30,600 Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Integral Ad Science were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 77.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,907 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Integral Ad Science by 33.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,541,000 after purchasing an additional 839,103 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Integral Ad Science by 6.2% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,279,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,998,000 after purchasing an additional 191,075 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 86.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,529,000 after buying an additional 684,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IAS. Raymond James cut shares of Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

In other news, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 3,177 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $32,532.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 120,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tania Secor sold 6,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $63,794.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,922.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $32,532.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 120,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,672,860 shares of company stock worth $23,403,381 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IAS stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 240.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.62. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.74.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $134.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

