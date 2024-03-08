iA Global Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 181,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Celestica at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 0.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 96,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 88,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Celestica by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Celestica from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $48.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 2.21.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 17.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

