iA Global Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,210 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD opened at $329.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $298.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.32. The company has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 915.80, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,985 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.15, for a total value of $14,368,767.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,080,194 shares in the company, valued at $272,370,917.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 227,858 shares of company stock valued at $59,916,066. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.31.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

