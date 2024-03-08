iA Global Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,532 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Valero Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,875,000 after purchasing an additional 395,771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,279,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $971,197,000 after acquiring an additional 240,664 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,850,000 after acquiring an additional 434,057 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $534,892,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 9.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,118,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $483,091,000 after acquiring an additional 347,029 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock opened at $149.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.80. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.62.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

