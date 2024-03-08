iA Global Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,016 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Phillips 66 by 3.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 388,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,671,000 after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.9% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 236,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,446,000 after purchasing an additional 17,338 shares during the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.2% in the third quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 314,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,783,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 145.6% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 195,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,445,000 after purchasing an additional 115,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.2% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,502. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,887 shares of company stock worth $4,543,437. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.21.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $149.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.81 and a 200 day moving average of $126.29. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $150.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $63.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

