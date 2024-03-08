iA Global Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5,225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,351,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,406 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $547,104,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,650,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,887 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,917,000 after purchasing an additional 758,127 shares during the period. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after purchasing an additional 639,701 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HCA opened at $324.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $297.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.53. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $328.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.64 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $277.00 to $301.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.26.

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total transaction of $981,728.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,929 shares in the company, valued at $7,647,967.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total transaction of $981,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,929 shares in the company, valued at $7,647,967.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total value of $1,185,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,188,812 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

