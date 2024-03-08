iA Global Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,760 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.38.

TGT stock opened at $171.47 on Friday. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $175.53. The firm has a market cap of $79.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

