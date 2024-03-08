iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 58.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,449,000 after acquiring an additional 40,338 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 647.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 646,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,078,000 after purchasing an additional 560,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $224,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.19 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $21.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.04.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

