iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $4.95 Million Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cito Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Humana by 41.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 327,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,096,000 after buying an additional 96,348 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Humana by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 29.2% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 59,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Humana by 19.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 287,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,941,000 after purchasing an additional 46,473 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $340.72 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $334.54 and a 12 month high of $541.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $392.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $455.20. The stock has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.45.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.00.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

