iA Global Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 210.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Waters during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 11,000.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.50.

WAT stock opened at $361.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.93. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $231.90 and a 12 month high of $361.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $322.36 and its 200 day moving average is $291.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.50 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

