iA Global Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GEHC. Mizuho boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $92.66 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $94.08. The company has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.22.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

