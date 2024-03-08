iA Global Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,954,000 after buying an additional 16,986 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 54.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 30.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,304,000 after purchasing an additional 67,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,681,932.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,681,932.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,045,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,040,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NARI shares. Piper Sandler lowered Inari Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Inari Medical from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Inari Medical stock opened at $42.28 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.81 and a 52 week high of $71.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1,409.33 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.31.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.82 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Inari Medical Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

