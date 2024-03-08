iA Global Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Wynn Resorts worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 777,860 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $82,150,000 after buying an additional 351,537 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 249,716 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $23,076,000 after buying an additional 18,802 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,719,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 394.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,171 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 37,626 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $101.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.47 and a 200 day moving average of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.94. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $81.65 and a 52-week high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $100,963.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,898.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $100,963.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,898.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $2,077,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,253,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,828 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,942 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.62.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

