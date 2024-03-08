iA Global Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth about $434,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in MSCI by 3.0% in the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 430,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 66,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,662,000. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 66.5% in the third quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 35,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,128,000 after acquiring an additional 14,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $550.35 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $451.55 and a 1-year high of $617.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $563.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $535.88. The company has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. The business had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Edward Jones started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $578.21.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

