iA Global Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,193 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on AEP shares. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.77.

American Electric Power stock opened at $84.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 82.82%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

