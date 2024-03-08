iA Global Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,054 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 51.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 317.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,242,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,136,000 after buying an additional 944,765 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,241,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,134,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,788,000 after buying an additional 338,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $12,531,000. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZN. HSBC started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $66.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.98. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.52%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

