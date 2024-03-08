iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 20,966 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,966 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at $481,000. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $129.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.59. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.48. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.49 and a 52-week high of $231.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.73.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 19.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,964.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

