iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,398 Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,398 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $778,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 384,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,410,000 after acquiring an additional 18,720 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 261.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 89,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 64,400 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $9,197,000. Finally, Frontier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the third quarter worth $203,000.

AAXJ opened at $67.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.93 and a 200 day moving average of $64.64. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.92 and a fifty-two week high of $70.63.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.108 per share. This is an increase from iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

