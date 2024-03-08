IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.31.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAG opened at $3.09 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

