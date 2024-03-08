IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Short Interest Up 5.2% in February

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,300 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the January 31st total of 288,400 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

In other IDT news, CFO Marcelo Fischer sold 2,937 shares of IDT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $100,592.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,913. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in IDT by 297.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 22,112 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in IDT by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,216,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,486,000 after purchasing an additional 285,681 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDT in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of IDT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDT by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 282,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after buying an additional 14,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded IDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE IDT opened at $36.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.02. The company has a market capitalization of $918.09 million, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.98. IDT has a twelve month low of $21.64 and a twelve month high of $38.53.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $301.21 million for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 20.74%.

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

