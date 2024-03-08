IDT Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

NYSE:IDT opened at $36.49 on Friday. IDT has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $38.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.98.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $301.21 million for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.08%.

In other news, CFO Marcelo Fischer sold 2,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $100,592.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,913. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming grew its stake in IDT by 8.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IDT by 38.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in IDT by 2,900.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in IDT by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in IDT by 113.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised IDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

