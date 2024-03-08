IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of IES worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of IES by 27.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 8,496 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of IES by 12.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,106,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,893,000 after buying an additional 121,978 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IES in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of IES by 1,078.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IES in the second quarter valued at about $5,433,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $707,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,528,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,278,404.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 13,774 shares of IES stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $1,131,671.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,607,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,685,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 8,614 shares of IES stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $707,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,528,733 shares in the company, valued at $946,278,404.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,688 shares of company stock valued at $16,874,412 over the last 90 days. 59.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IESC opened at $115.14 on Friday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $116.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.33.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 26.83%.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

