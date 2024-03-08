Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Immuneering Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMRX opened at $6.68 on Monday. Immuneering has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.93. The firm has a market cap of $195.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of -0.75.

Get Immuneering alerts:

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06). On average, analysts anticipate that Immuneering will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Immuneering

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Immuneering by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 24,556 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,123,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,739,000 after purchasing an additional 407,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 812,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 498,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 currently in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.