Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.
Immuneering Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ IMRX opened at $6.68 on Monday. Immuneering has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.93. The firm has a market cap of $195.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of -0.75.
Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06). On average, analysts anticipate that Immuneering will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 currently in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.
