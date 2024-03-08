Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Given Strong-Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $10.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Infinera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Infinera has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.85.

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $4.86 on Thursday. Infinera has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 85.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

