Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Trading Up 9.5%

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) was up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.64 and last traded at $5.64. Approximately 1,431,019 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 2,433,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on INFN. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infinera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.85.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 721.3% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 222,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 195,786 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Infinera by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,038,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $142,281,000 after purchasing an additional 196,237 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Infinera by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 457,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 122,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $915,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Infinera by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 19,271,676 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,556,000 after buying an additional 293,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.
