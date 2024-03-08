Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Stock Holdings Increased by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $5,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,086,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,468,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,124,000 after buying an additional 189,733 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,386,000 after buying an additional 179,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,003,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,341,000 after buying an additional 100,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,347,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IIPR shares. TheStreet raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $96.56 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $63.36 and a one year high of $105.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.15 and a 200-day moving average of $86.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 14.22 and a current ratio of 14.22.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 126.17%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

