InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE IHT opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.16. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.34%.

In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $971.16 per share, with a total value of $640,965.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,949,322 shares in the company, valued at $5,777,743,553.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Chase, Jr. purchased 500 shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,459 shares in the company, valued at $46,279,170. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 660 shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $971.16 per share, with a total value of $640,965.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,949,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,777,743,553.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 5,616 shares of company stock valued at $5,429,537 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

