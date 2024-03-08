InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE IHT opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.16. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.34%.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.
