Insider Buying: 360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT) Insider Purchases A$363,860.11 in Stock

360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT – Get Free Report) insider Tony Pitt acquired 844,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.43 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$363,860.11 ($236,272.80).

Tony Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 28th, Tony Pitt bought 1,388,324 shares of 360 Capital REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.42 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$585,872.73 ($380,436.84).

360 Capital REIT Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 62.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.72.

About 360 Capital REIT

360 Capital REIT invests across the entire real estate capital stack to take advantage of varying market conditions in order to maximize risk adjusted returns for unit holders. It was formerly known as 360 Capital Total Return Fund. 360 Capital REIT is based in Sydney, Australia.

