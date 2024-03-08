Insider Buying: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Director Acquires 1,300 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) Director Neha Parikh purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.68 per share, with a total value of $99,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,585,080.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Neha Parikh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Neha Parikh bought 1,300 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00.

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $79.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.73. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $84.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 147.10 and a beta of 3.32.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.97) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 270.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Carvana from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Carvana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Carvana from $24.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair raised Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.53.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

