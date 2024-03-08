Insider Buying: Hearts and Minds Investments Limited (ASX:HM1) Insider Acquires A$67,000.00 in Stock

Hearts and Minds Investments Limited (ASX:HM1 – Get Free Report) insider Christopher (Chris) Cuffe acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.68 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of A$67,000.00 ($43,506.49).

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Hearts and Minds Investments’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

