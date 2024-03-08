Insider Buying: JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT) Insider Purchases £132,900 in Stock

JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT – Get Free Report) insider Marc van Gelder purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 443 ($5.62) per share, with a total value of £132,900 ($168,676.23).

JPMorgan European Discovery Stock Up 0.1 %

JEDT opened at GBX 449 ($5.70) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 421.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 396.84. JPMorgan European Discovery has a 52 week low of GBX 352.68 ($4.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 453 ($5.75). The firm has a market cap of £672.78 million, a P/E ratio of 2,494.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04.

Get JPMorgan European Discovery alerts:

JPMorgan European Discovery Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. JPMorgan European Discovery’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,555.56%.

JPMorgan European Discovery Company Profile

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan European Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan European Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.