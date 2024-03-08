Insider Buying: Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Senior Officer Acquires C$234,621.33 in Stock

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sean Mcaleer purchased 17,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$234,621.33.
Pan American Silver Price Performance
TSE:PAAS opened at C$18.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.34. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of C$16.50 and a 52 week high of C$26.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25.
Pan American Silver Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -122.73%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Report on PAAS
Pan American Silver Company Profile
Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pan American Silver
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.