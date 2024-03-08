Insider Buying: Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Senior Officer Acquires C$234,621.33 in Stock

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sean Mcaleer purchased 17,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$234,621.33.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

TSE:PAAS opened at C$18.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.34. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of C$16.50 and a 52 week high of C$26.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -122.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PAAS shares. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Pan American Silver from C$27.50 to C$27.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Pan American Silver from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

