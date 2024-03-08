Insider Selling: ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Insider Sells 10,130 Shares of Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) insider Michael Waterman sold 10,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $187,101.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,234 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,301.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Waterman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 9th, Michael Waterman sold 4,919 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $66,603.26.

NASDAQ:ACVA traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.29. 53,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $19.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at $2,195,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACVA. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Northcoast Research raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

