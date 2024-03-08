Insider Selling: Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) CEO Sells $135,360.92 in Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Goff sold 4,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $135,360.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,614.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Brian Goff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 24th, Brian Goff sold 7,635 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $165,221.40.
- On Tuesday, January 9th, Brian Goff sold 12,066 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $277,397.34.
Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of AGIO opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.31. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $35.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $230,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after acquiring an additional 285,215 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,085,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,048,000 after acquiring an additional 17,224 shares in the last quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on AGIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.
Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.
