Insider Selling: Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) CEO Sells $135,360.92 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2024

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIOGet Free Report) CEO Brian Goff sold 4,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $135,360.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,614.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian Goff also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, January 24th, Brian Goff sold 7,635 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $165,221.40.
  • On Tuesday, January 9th, Brian Goff sold 12,066 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $277,397.34.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AGIO opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.31. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $35.50.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,312.64% and a negative return on equity of 38.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $230,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after acquiring an additional 285,215 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,085,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,048,000 after acquiring an additional 17,224 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on AGIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

