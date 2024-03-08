Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Insider Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $435,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,102 shares in the company, valued at $20,057,199. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Keith Yandell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 1st, Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $367,115.00.

DoorDash Trading Up 0.8 %

DASH stock opened at $133.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a PE ratio of -93.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.91. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.50 and a 1 year high of $134.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $21,228,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 551.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 25,704 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,264,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on DoorDash from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.32.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Featured Stories

