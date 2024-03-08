Insider Selling: FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Insider Sells 1,824 Shares of Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) insider Heather L. Hasson sold 1,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $10,104.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 497,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,061.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

FIGS Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:FIGS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.34. 749,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,394,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.50. FIGS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $8.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $6.27.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.09 million. FIGS had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIGS. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of FIGS by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FIGS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of FIGS from $6.75 to $4.85 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer cut shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.77.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

