Insider Selling: Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) COO Sells 10,342 Shares of Stock

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) COO Sanjeev Bahl sold 10,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $31,543.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,713 shares in the company, valued at $386,474.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Latham Group Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of SWIM opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Latham Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $4.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average is $2.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Latham Group from $4.85 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWIM. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Latham Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Latham Group during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Latham Group by 717.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 46,673 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Latham Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 15,966 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Latham Group by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 575,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 81,102 shares in the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, and GLI brand names.

