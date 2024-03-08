Insider Selling: Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Insider Sells 2,257 Shares of Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 2,257 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $17,356.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,369.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joseph Duane Matheny also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 13th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 37,152 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $331,767.36.

On Thursday, January 25th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 74,304 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $667,249.92.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 37,152 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $310,219.20.

On Thursday, December 14th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 11,319 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $91,344.33.

On Monday, December 11th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 32,080 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $255,677.60.

On Friday, December 8th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 14,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $111,580.00.

Mister Car Wash Price Performance

NYSE MCW traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $7.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,913. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

